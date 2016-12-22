Cumberland's Ainhoa Garjio Garrido and Marta Ferrando Pea are ranked 16th in doubles and Garjio Garrido is 24th in singles in the Oracle/ITA Women's Tennis Preseason Rankings published recently by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association , the governing body of collegiate tennis. Garjio Garrido posted three singles victories en route to the semifinals at the ITA Southeast Championships in September in Georgetown, Ky., the only fall event for the Phoenix.

