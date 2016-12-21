Police investigate theft of memorial honoring bicyclist who died
A memorial for a lawyer, who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Scott County, Kentucky, has disappeared. Police in Georgetown, Kentucky now say someone stole the 'ghost bike' installed at the scene of the crash to remember Hinkel.
