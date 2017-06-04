Opossum mother-of-the-year carries 12...

Opossum mother-of-the-year carries 12 babies on her back

A worker at a Wisconsin archery range captured video of an unusual visit from a hard-working opossum mother carrying a dozen babies on her back. A video posted to the Facebook page for NiceTargets, an archery range in Genoa City, shows the mother opossum walking past the business' office Tuesday while carrying her babies.

