Two face charges for beating, robbery...

Two face charges for beating, robbery of Kenosha man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Kenosha News

Two brothers are in Kenosha County Jail, accused of beating a man and robbing him of his pants and shoes. Joseph Lapenta, 19, of Genoa City, and Jerry D. Lapenta, Jr., 25, of Kenosha, were charged Thursday with robbery with use of force, criminal damage to property and two counts of battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genoa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar 17 Help 77
Solo pleasure (Jul '13) Mar 9 Stone6357 4
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
See all Genoa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genoa City Forum Now

Genoa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Genoa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Genoa City, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC