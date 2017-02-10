Ukrainian orphans who came to Kenosha...

Ukrainian orphans who came to Kenosha area 25 years ago reunite

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Kenosha News

Twenty-five years later, some of the former orphans who first came to the U.S. and were adopted here found themselves together once again. They shared memories, photos, laughs and a common goal Saturday at their small reunion at the Brat Stop: to keep helping other orphans back in their homeland have a better future thanks to the work of their fellow former orphan Andriy Nazarenko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genoa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb 6 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan 18 lurker 1
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
See all Genoa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genoa City Forum Now

Genoa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Genoa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Genoa City, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC