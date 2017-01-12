Not-guilty plea filed in sex image case

Not-guilty plea filed in sex image case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A second Badger High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge accusing him of distributing a picture of him and another teen having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Tias L. Larson, 17, of Genoa City is charged with party to sexual exploitation of a child by filming, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 in Walworth County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genoa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16) May '16 1291 Tombeau 1
whats next trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 2
See all Genoa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genoa City Forum Now

Genoa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Genoa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Genoa City, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC