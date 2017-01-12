Not-guilty plea filed in sex image case
A second Badger High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge accusing him of distributing a picture of him and another teen having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Tias L. Larson, 17, of Genoa City is charged with party to sexual exploitation of a child by filming, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 in Walworth County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Genoa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
|Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16)
|May '16
|Catholic cousin
|1
|Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16)
|May '16
|1291 Tombeau
|1
|whats next trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genoa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC