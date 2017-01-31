Genoa City police search for woman, t...

Genoa City police search for woman, two children

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Genoa City police issued an alert Tuesday seeking the public's help in locating a woman and her two children. Jenna and Katie Brick, ages 8 and 6 respectively, were reported missing at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by their grandparents, according to the Genoa City Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genoa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS internet outage Jan 18 lurker 1
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
News Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16) May '16 Catholic cousin 1
Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16) May '16 1291 Tombeau 1
See all Genoa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genoa City Forum Now

Genoa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Genoa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Genoa City, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC