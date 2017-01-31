Genoa City police search for woman, two children
Genoa City police issued an alert Tuesday seeking the public's help in locating a woman and her two children. Jenna and Katie Brick, ages 8 and 6 respectively, were reported missing at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by their grandparents, according to the Genoa City Police Department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Genoa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS internet outage
|Jan 18
|lurker
|1
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
|Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16)
|May '16
|Catholic cousin
|1
|Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16)
|May '16
|1291 Tombeau
|1
Find what you want!
Search Genoa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC