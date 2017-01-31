Genoa City man charged with fourth OWI

Bloomfield police found James D. Maricle, 52, of N1596 Center Drive, Genoa City, at 12:51 a.m. Jan. 21 at Center Drive and County U in village of Bloomfield, according to the complaint. They reported that Maricle had been involved in an accident Police said Maricle had slurred speech and difficulty keeping his balance, according to the complaint.

