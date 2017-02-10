Cab driver charged with firing gun
A Racine Taxi driver is charged with firing a semi-automatic handgun at the ground near two people who were attempting to leave without paying, according to a criminal complaint. Taxi driver Faryal Umar, 24, of Racine pulled out his gun Jan. 3 as Nathan A. McNabb, 18, of Lake Geneva and Taylor M. Brost, 17, of Genoa City exited his cab without paying in the town of Bloomfield.
