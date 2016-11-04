2nd teen charged in pics of sex with girl
A second Badger High School student was charged Monday with taking and distributing pictures of him and another student having sex with a then-16-year-old girl. Tias L. Larson, 17, of 1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genoa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec 2
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
|Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16)
|May '16
|Catholic cousin
|1
|Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16)
|May '16
|1291 Tombeau
|1
|whats next trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Genoa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC