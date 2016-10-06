Twin Lakes man dies in town of Bloomfield car accident
A Twin Lakes man died Tuesday when he was ejected from his vehicle after hitting another car on Highway 50, according to a Bloomfield Police Department news release. At about 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomfield police and Walworth County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene on Highway 50 near Eastside Road in the town of Bloomfield, according to the release.
