Watch collector sues famed auction house over late payments 0:0
A world-renowned auction house that sells classic watches has lost track of time when it comes to paying its customers, according to a new lawsuit. Watch collector Andrew Woods filed a breach-of-contract suit in Manhattan federal court against New York-based timepiece auctioneer Antiquorum for failing to make payment on a rare Swiss-made Patek Philippe watch it sold on his behalf for $300,000 last December.
