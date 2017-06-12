Watch collector sues famed auction house over late payments 0:0

A world-renowned auction house that sells classic watches has lost track of time when it comes to paying its customers, according to a new lawsuit. Watch collector Andrew Woods filed a breach-of-contract suit in Manhattan federal court against New York-based timepiece auctioneer Antiquorum for failing to make payment on a rare Swiss-made Patek Philippe watch it sold on his behalf for $300,000 last December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.