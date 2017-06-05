U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. hu...

U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights body, citing...

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Jewish World Review

The Trump administration warned Tuesday that the United States could pull out of the U.N. Human Rights Council unless the body ends what Washington calls the whitewashing of dictators' abuses and unfair attacks on Israel. President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, delivered the ultimatum in an unusual address in Geneva to the 47-member body.

