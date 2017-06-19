Geneva's FLX Table an award-winning e...

Geneva's FLX Table an award-winning experience

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Geneva restaurant by native Christopher Bates and his wife, Isabel Bogadtke, gained acclaim earlier this year from USA Today affiliate 10Best.com, which named it the Best New Restaurant for 2017 . Securing a reservation was only marginally easier before the accolade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC