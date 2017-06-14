City seeks resident input for state's...

City seeks resident input for state's downtown revitalization contest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Batavian

On Wednesday June 14, 2017 the City of Batavia will be applying for Governor Cuomo's Downtown Revitalization Initiative Competition. Prior to submission the Batavia City Council and the City Manager's Office want to hear from you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC