Breakdown: video emerges of Rob & Rex Ryan in Nashville bar fight

Monday Jun 5

Video has emerged of a small scuffle at a Nashville bar over the weekend involving former Buffalo Bills coaches Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan. The video was posted to Twitter late Sunday night and while it doesn't look like a big scuffle, it certainly looks like it could have been.

