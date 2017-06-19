A Solar Powered Press Conference
Future and Past? A portable solar array was parked in front of the coal-powered Cayuga power Plant last week to provide electricity for an announcement of a new 18 megawatt solar farm to be built on Cayuga Operating company property in Lansing The big Lansing story last week was the announcement of an 18 megawatt solar farm on 75 acres of land at the Cayuga Power Plant in Lansing. Cayuga Operating Company officials were joined by elected officials, Chamber of Commerce, and union officials to tell the story of how the company will embark on the next generation of power generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb '17
|Mickey200537
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
|Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC