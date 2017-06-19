A Solar Powered Press Conference

A Solar Powered Press Conference

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Lansing Star

Future and Past? A portable solar array was parked in front of the coal-powered Cayuga power Plant last week to provide electricity for an announcement of a new 18 megawatt solar farm to be built on Cayuga Operating company property in Lansing The big Lansing story last week was the announcement of an 18 megawatt solar farm on 75 acres of land at the Cayuga Power Plant in Lansing. Cayuga Operating Company officials were joined by elected officials, Chamber of Commerce, and union officials to tell the story of how the company will embark on the next generation of power generation.

