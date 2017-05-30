UN-backed panel adopts draft treaty banning nuclear weapons

A panel charged by the U.N. General Assembly has presented a draft that could lead to a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, although none of the countries that possess them participated in its writing. Advocates of the draft unveiled in Geneva on Monday say the move builds on work officially launched last October, followed by a first negotiation session involving more than 130 countries at the U.N. in New York in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.