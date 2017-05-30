It Took Me 30 Years and 4 Tries to Get My Driver's License
I didn't think to get my driver's license until my mid-twenties. I grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, where the legal driving age was 18, and moved to New York as soon as I could.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|renting in Geneva, New York (Mar '11)
|May 19
|SBaer
|2
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb '17
|Mickey200537
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC