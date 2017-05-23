Bill Clinton speaks at Hobart, William Smith graduation
Former President Bill Clinton told graduating students at their commencement that they must decide whether "our common humanity is more important or our differences matter more." Clinton spoke Sunday at the ceremony for Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, about 40 miles west of Syracuse.
