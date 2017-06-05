Best Graduation Gift Is a Vintage Pocket Watch

At a Phillips auction on May 18 in Geneva, even before that Basquiat painting broke records for selling at a breathtaking $110 million, the auction house recorded another slightly less covered record deal: a vintage "Bao Dai" Rolex sold to an anonymous phone bidder for $6,850,000. Makes you think that a watch is probably a great investment piece, which is also part of the reason why they're given as the classic graduation gift .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.