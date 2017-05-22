Award-winning FLX Table in Geneva to ...

Award-winning FLX Table in Geneva to start a brewery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Post-Standard

The tiny FLX Table restaurant in Geneva took on some pretty large competition this year when it won a national contest as the Best New Restaurant for 2017 . Now it's entering the big world of brewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
renting in Geneva, New York (Mar '11) May 19 SBaer 2
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC