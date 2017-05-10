Thruway Crash Kills Two Buffalo-Area Children

Two children reportedly from the Buffalo area have been killed in a crash along the thruway in Ontario County The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 42 and 43, the Manchester/Palmyra and Geneva exits when a Nissan Pathfinder overturned. Their names have not been made public but WHAM and WIVB-TV are both citing police who say the deceased were from Buffalo.

