Thruway Crash Kills Two Buffalo-Area ...

Thruway Crash Kills Two Buffalo-Area Children

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Two children reportedly from the Buffalo area have been killed in a crash along the thruway in Ontario County The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 42 and 43, the Manchester/Palmyra and Geneva exits when a Nissan Pathfinder overturned. Their names have not been made public but WHAM and WIVB-TV are both citing police who say the deceased were from Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC