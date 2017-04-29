Quick Silver Theater Company's 2nd Annual Playwrights of Color...

Founded in 2013, QST is a collective of thirteen artists dedicated to amplifying the collective voice, individual potential, the overall presence of people of color, women and other marginalized groups within the American theatrical landscape. QST's Playwrights of Color Summit is a week-long residency that allows previously unproduced playwrights an opportunity to work exclusively on their plays with all resources, stipends, travel and room & board provided by QST.

