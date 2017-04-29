Quick Silver Theater Company's 2nd An...

Quick Silver Theater Company's 2nd Annual Playwrights of Color...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Founded in 2013, QST is a collective of thirteen artists dedicated to amplifying the collective voice, individual potential, the overall presence of people of color, women and other marginalized groups within the American theatrical landscape. QST's Playwrights of Color Summit is a week-long residency that allows previously unproduced playwrights an opportunity to work exclusively on their plays with all resources, stipends, travel and room & board provided by QST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
renting in Geneva, New York (Mar '11) 5 hr SBaer 2
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb '17 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Brianna Jones, who is she (Sep '16) Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC