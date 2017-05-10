Forrest O'Connor and Kate Lee married...

Forrest O'Connor and Kate Lee married in New York

This past weekend in Geneva, NY, Forrest O'Connor and Kate Lee Gurnow, both members of O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor , were married at Belhurst Castle and Winery. Kate is a New York native who has been active in bluegrass music since she was a girl.

