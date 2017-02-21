Student left behind on bus in Geneva

Parents are demanding answers after their 10-year-old daughter was left on a school bus for hours, then forced to walk in the freezing cold. It happened in Geneva last Thursday and the child's parents haven't had any apologies or answers since the incident.

