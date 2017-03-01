South Sudan: Senior UN human rights o...

South Sudan: Senior UN human rights official condemns deplorable rights situation, calls for perpetrators to be held to account JUBA/GENEVA/NEW YORK - At the end of a four-day visit to South Sudan, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for human rights, Andrew Gilmour, called for those committing atrocity crimes in the country to be held accountable. "This is a war that has been waged against the men, women and children of South Sudan," he said.

