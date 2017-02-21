Man Convicted of Shooting Rochester Officer in 1998, Arrested on Drug Charges in Geneva
Jason Singleton was taken into custody as a parole absconder. At the time of his arrest, police say he had crack cocaine on him packaged for sale.
