Man Convicted of Shooting Rochester O...

Man Convicted of Shooting Rochester Officer in 1998, Arrested on Drug Charges in Geneva

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Your News Now

Jason Singleton was taken into custody as a parole absconder. At the time of his arrest, police say he had crack cocaine on him packaged for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb 1 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Brianna Jones, who is she Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC