How a murdered child's grandmother befriended the killer's family 0:0
The adorable blond-haired, blue-eyed 9-year-old with freckles on his nose played doting big brother to three younger siblings, liked to make people laugh by reciting "Captain Underpants" books and couldn't get enough of the Dalai Lama. When the Michigan boy was old enough to go to school, Nunemaker, a music teacher, enrolled him where she worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb '17
|Mickey200537
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Brianna Jones, who is she
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
|Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC