Homelessness Radio Marathon 2017

The annual Homelessness Radio Marathon returns on February 22nd-23rd, broadcasting stories and information to raise awareness about Homelessness in Canada. The Marathon began in 1998 in Geneva, New York, and the concept moved north to Canada 15 years ago with CKUT 90.3FM in Montreal as the host station.

