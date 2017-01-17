Small place, big win: Geneva's FLX Table is nation's best new restaurant
FLX Table, a Geneva restaurant so small it has just one table, beat prestigious eateries in much large cities to win the title of Best New Restaurant for 2017 in a poll at 10Best.com. FLX Table, 22 Linden St. in Geneva, was one of 10 nominees in an online contest run by 10Best.com, an affiliate of USA Today.
