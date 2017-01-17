Matthew Browne Receives ASCAP Foundat...

Matthew Browne Receives ASCAP Foundation Nissim Prize for Cabinet of Curiosities

Paul Williams, President of The ASCAP Foundation, is pleased to announce that Matthew Browne has been named recipient of the 37th annual ASCAP Foundation Rudolf Nissim Prize. The $5,000 Prize was awarded for Cabinet of Curiosities, a circa 23-minute work for saxophone quartet and orchestra.

