January 23, birthdays for Mariska Hargitay, Tito Ortiz, Addison Russell

The article focused on an immigrant dressmaker who was arrested after she was tricked into smuggling jewels into the U.S. "Mrs. Hoffman, wife of a Belgian rabbinical student, wept and sobbed today in Parker's office in the Brooklyn Federal Building as she insisted that the shoes had been given to her by a man in Antwerp who told her they would be called for at his sister's home in the Bronx. A native of Czechoslovakia, she was entering the country under the Belgian immigrant quota to establish permanent residence here when arrested yesterday," the Eagle reported.

