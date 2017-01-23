Genevan to march in inauguration parade
At least one Genevan will be in attendance Jan. 20 when Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as our nation's 45th President. Thomas Schmitt of Hamilton Street, a 2014 Geneva High graduate, will be among 1,600 members of the Corps of Cadets from Virginia Military Institute marching in the inaugural parade.
