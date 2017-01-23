Genevan to march in inauguration parade

Genevan to march in inauguration parade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Progress

At least one Genevan will be in attendance Jan. 20 when Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as our nation's 45th President. Thomas Schmitt of Hamilton Street, a 2014 Geneva High graduate, will be among 1,600 members of the Corps of Cadets from Virginia Military Institute marching in the inaugural parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan 18 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Brianna Jones, who is she Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
News Seneca Falls fight ends in two arrests, officer... (Nov '11) May '16 Troy randleman 12
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC