Cuomo Plans Improved Finger Lakes Vis...

Cuomo Plans Improved Finger Lakes Visitor Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The Democratic governor on Tuesday promoted his state budget proposal to turn the Geneva visitors' center into a state-of-the-art Finger Lakes tourism hub. The redone visitor center would include kiosks with videos and directions to Finger Lakes attractions and a "Taste NY" gift shop with Finger Lakes wine, beer, cider and spirits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with... Feb 1 Mickey200537 1
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan 18 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Brianna Jones, who is she Sep '16 Inquiring minds 1
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
News I shed a tear (May '16) May '16 Anglo European 1
Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16) May '16 Pete 2
See all Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geneva Forum Now

Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Geneva, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC