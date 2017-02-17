Cuomo Plans Improved Finger Lakes Visitor Center
The Democratic governor on Tuesday promoted his state budget proposal to turn the Geneva visitors' center into a state-of-the-art Finger Lakes tourism hub. The redone visitor center would include kiosks with videos and directions to Finger Lakes attractions and a "Taste NY" gift shop with Finger Lakes wine, beer, cider and spirits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|Feb 1
|Mickey200537
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Brianna Jones, who is she
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
|Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC