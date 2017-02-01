Colum Lynch:

Russia is seeking a leading role in shaping the United Nations' global counter-terrorism strategy, lobbying Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a Russian national to serve in a newly envisioned post as counterterrorism czar, according to several senior U.N. diplomats. The move comes as the President Donald Trump has stressed his desire to work in partnership with Russia to combat the Islamic State and other terror groups.

