Colum Lynch:
Russia is seeking a leading role in shaping the United Nations' global counter-terrorism strategy, lobbying Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a Russian national to serve in a newly envisioned post as counterterrorism czar, according to several senior U.N. diplomats. The move comes as the President Donald Trump has stressed his desire to work in partnership with Russia to combat the Islamic State and other terror groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates County Man Accused of Sexual Contact with...
|5 hr
|Mickey200537
|1
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan 18
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Brianna Jones, who is she
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
|Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC