Area Colleges Unsure How Refugee Ban Will Impact Enrollment
Protesters gathered Tuesday outside Rep. Tom Reed's district office in Geneva. Organizers said they wished to protest peacefully as part of the national "Resist Trump Tuesday" effort.
