Small Geneva eatery nominated as one of America's best new restaurants
The restaurant is so small it has just one table and two employees. But it could be a big national winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Brianna Jones, who is she
|Sep '16
|Inquiring minds
|1
|Opus coffee shop
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|I shed a tear (May '16)
|May '16
|Anglo European
|1
|Whats going on in Phelps (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Pete
|2
|Seneca Falls fight ends in two arrests, officer... (Nov '11)
|May '16
|Troy randleman
|12
Find what you want!
Search Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC