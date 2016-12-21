Self-driving cars coming to public roads of Ontario, Canada
Nov 28 Self-driving cars backed in part by the phonemaker BlackBerry Ltd have been approved for testing on Canadian public roads in the first such program in the country, the government for the province of Ontario said on Monday. Ontario, home to nearly all of Canada's auto industry, launched the program on Jan. 1, but had no applicants in the first half of the year.
