LARA Summarily Suspends Group Child Care Home License in Gaylord

May 9, 2017 - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems , issued an order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the license of an Otsego County group child care home provider, Diane Platte, #DG690382861, 1050 Van Tyle Road, Gaylord, Michigan 49735. This action resulted from a recent investigation of a complaint of the group child care home.

