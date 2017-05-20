2018 Michigan marijuana legalization ...

2018 Michigan marijuana legalization ballot effort reaches Lansing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Metro Times

A petition to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018 will be submitted to Lansing today. Once approved, those behind the initiative will have 180 days to collect 252,523 signatures from valid registered voters in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaylord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State police searching for missing kayaker in O... May 3 lbeach 1
I want a porn job (Feb '14) Apr 11 silklvr4u 8
History of the college paper, White Male Privi... Apr '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Vote Trump (Apr '16) Jan '17 hawver7765 5
Looking for Jenna Dec '16 Looking 1
Review: Browning Haus German Shepherds (Jul '13) Nov '16 Sneaky Pete 64
Teddy Roosevelt Terriers (May '15) Sep '16 Albert 2
See all Gaylord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaylord Forum Now

Gaylord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaylord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Gaylord, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC