Man tries to crack safe, steals brownie at nursing home, police say

A former personal care worker accused of stealing from a couple while working at a Gaylord assisted-living facility has pleaded guilty to crimes in the case. On Wednesday, Robert Knepp III, 24 of Grayling, pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and larceny in a building during a hearing in Otsego County Circuit Court.

