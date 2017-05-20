Forcible arrest of man, 83, uncovers state police in-car camera malfunction
Video footage of an 83-year-old Northern Michigan bar owner's arrest last month is unavailable after Michigan State Police said one of its in-car cameras malfunctioned. Lt. Mark Harris said the camera log shows it started recording when the patrol car's lights were activated, but the malfunction caused the first 22 minutes of the traffic stop to not be recorded.
