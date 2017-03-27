MDOT schedules annual public meetings in north-central lower Michigan
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have two annual public input sessions in north-central lower Michigan this month. Presentations will include information on the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report Transportation Section; MDOT 2017 Road Projects; the MDOT Five-Year Road and Bridge Program; and public input for projects on the state highway system .
