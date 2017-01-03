Two killed, two children injured in Northern Michigan crash
Around 6:55 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to M-32 near Gingell Road in Johannesburg on a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 25-year-old Florida woman was eastbound on M-32 in a Ford truck when she crossed the center line into the westbound lane, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaylord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Jenna
|Dec 17
|Looking
|1
|Vote Trump (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Scared
|4
|Review: Browning Haus German Shepherds (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Sneaky Pete
|64
|Teddy Roosevelt Terriers (May '15)
|Sep '16
|Albert
|2
|Section 8
|Aug '16
|Disabled Granny
|1
|Any Dispensaries in Gaylord still open (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|No Way
|2
|The Jerry Tobias Case (Feb '15)
|Feb '16
|Sneaky Pete
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gaylord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC