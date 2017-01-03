Two killed, two children injured in N...

Two killed, two children injured in Northern Michigan crash

Read more: MLive.com

Around 6:55 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to M-32 near Gingell Road in Johannesburg on a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 25-year-old Florida woman was eastbound on M-32 in a Ford truck when she crossed the center line into the westbound lane, police said.

