Winter storm bringing heavy snow, bitter cold to Minnesota

Sunday Dec 18

A winter storm warning has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin from 2:00 PM Friday to 9:00 PM Saturday. Coupled with the brisk winds, dangerously cold wind chills of -25 to -35 degrees are expected.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Otsego County was issued at December 24 at 3:52AM EST

