Public meeting Dec. 6 for upcoming Cheboygan bascule bridge project
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to discuss the upcoming repair project of the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan, slated to begin in early January. WHO: MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center staff Cheboygan officials Law enforcement and emergency services officials Interested residents and business owners Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Gaylord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Jenna
|Dec 17
|Looking
|1
|Vote Trump (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|Scared
|4
|Review: Browning Haus German Shepherds (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Sneaky Pete
|64
|Teddy Roosevelt Terriers (May '15)
|Sep '16
|Albert
|2
|Section 8
|Aug '16
|Disabled Granny
|1
|Any Dispensaries in Gaylord still open (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|No Way
|2
|The Jerry Tobias Case (Feb '15)
|Feb '16
|Sneaky Pete
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gaylord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC