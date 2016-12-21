6 arrested in connection to Cherokee Co. burglaries
Cherokee County authorities arrested six people in connection to a series of burglaries and thefts from the past two weeks. The sheriff's office arrested all of the suspects on Monday, Dec. 5. They said they've recovered several of the stolen items.
