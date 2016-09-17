Meek hammers overmatched Gaylesville

Meek hammers overmatched Gaylesville

Sep 17, 2016 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Most of the first quarter was back-and-forth until the Tigers broke through the endzone with Gabe Jones' 14-yard rushing touchdown. The momentum would carry over to the second quarter with Tigers playing stifling defense and forcing turnovers and the offense would capitalize by getting into the endzone three more times giving the Tigers a 28-0 lead for the first half.

