Traffic 21 mins ago 3:04 p.m.Driver, infant seriously injured when truck-tractor flips, ejects botha

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: KBMT

The driver of a truck-tractor and her 3-month-old infant were seriously injured after being ejected from the cab of a truck-tractor when it flipped Wednesday afternoon in Tyler County. At approximately 1:20p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US 69 in Tyler County.

