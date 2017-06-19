Traffic 21 mins ago 3:04 p.m.Driver, infant seriously injured when truck-tractor flips, ejects botha
The driver of a truck-tractor and her 3-month-old infant were seriously injured after being ejected from the cab of a truck-tractor when it flipped Wednesday afternoon in Tyler County. At approximately 1:20p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US 69 in Tyler County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
